Yanamala Ramakrishnudu slams SIT leaks on Amaravati

Amaravati: Former finance minister and TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Saturday accused the YSRCP government of launching a misinformation campaign against the opposition leaders in order to divert public attention from the ruling party leaders' massive corruption.



Ramakrishnudu asserted that the Cabinet Sub-Committee and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) were constituted to look into Amaravati lands with an ulterior motive of taking vengeance against former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders.

In a statement here, the Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was taking political revenge against the TDP as it was exposing his government's numerous scams and atrocities on Dalits. It was sheer political vendetta to say that irregularities took place in Amaravati lands five years after the project was launched and executed. Vengeful personal attacks were launched against Naidu and on the TDP at a political level.

He strongly objected to the way in which the SIT was leaking its report on the Amaravati lands even though the matter was in the court.

This showed the moral and ethical bankruptcy of the Jagan regime and the institutions that were working under this government. The leakage of SIT report was yet another contempt of court committed by the Jagan regime, he said.

Ramakrishnudu questioned the propriety and legality of the Sub-Committee as it consisted of only Jagan's followers. On its part, the SIT was just recounting the allegations that were already made by the Sub-Committee without any evidence or basis. The Chief Minister was thinking that everybody was corrupt just like him. All the ideas and opinions of Jagan Mohan Reddy were filled with criminal intentions which were reflecting his track record right from his forefathers and from his father YSR regime, he said.

The former Minister asserted that Amaravati was named as AP capital on the basis of consensus of all political parties. Over 33,000 acre land was pooled from the farmers with a view to developing a potential capital city with scope to create great opportunities for people of all regions in the state. It was totally wrong on the part of Jagan now to destroy such a good and potential project without any consideration for the future of the very people who voted and gave power to him, Ramakrishnudu said.