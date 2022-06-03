Yanamala Ramakrishnudu terms CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's anti-graft fight a 'joke'

Vijayawada: TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Thursday said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had no right to talk of corruption as he himself had corrupted all systems. In addition, the Chief Minister was also facing 14 CBI and ED cases for his money laundering and corruption.

Asking the Chief Minister not to 'joke' about ending corruption, Ramakrishnudu said in a statement on Thursday that the lip service of Jagan Mohan Reddy to 'anti-corruption' fight was appalling as

he had plundered public property during his father's tenure in the united AP. Jagan had acquired notoriety for his quid pro quo deals worldwide.

He said that the so-called social justice that Jagan was boasting about was just a lip service which had zero implementation in practice. He said Jagan had not done justice to any social group or community in the past three years.

Ramakrishnudu dared the Chief Minister to explain why AP fell to 19th place in the country in direct benefit transfer (DBT) and Amma Vodi was not being given to all eligible families. As a result, their students were not getting admissions in colleges.

The TDP leader said that the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 report by the Union education department had exposed how badly the AP education system has been harmed. The NAS report revealed AP's failure to take digital classes to 50 per cent children during the coronavirus pandemic. Ninety per cent of children in government schools belonged to the weaker sections and backward classes.