Yanamala Ramakrishnudu welcomes YS Jagan's decision of pay cuts for govt staff

TDP senior leader and former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that he welcomes the decision taken by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding cut in wages of the government employees. He urged the employees to understand the financial difficulties and cooperate with the government. However, Yanamala on the other hand criticized CM Jagan over his remarks on coronavirus. He alleged that it is irresponsibility on part of chief minister for taking the problem easy terming the Coronavirus to a normal fever and flu while many are succumbed to death due to deadly virus.

Yanamala alleged that Chief Minister of not taking any measures to get out off the financial crisis. "Moreover he has not taken the help of the experts in terms of economy, " he added. Yanamala alleges that YCP leaders of resorting to corruption in the time of corona crisis.

It is known fact that the government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to cut down the salaries of the government employees to avoid the financial burden. On the other hand, former chief minister Chandrababu has fumed at government for cutting the salaries of employees and MLA's.