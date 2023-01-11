Yanamala sees repeat of 1983 scenario in AP

Vijayawada: TDP politburo member and former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Tuesday predicted that 1983 scenario will be repeated in 2024 in the state.

He told media persons that when the state was passing through a deep crisis in 1983, the people

reposed faith in the TDP and similar situation is now prevailing in the state and thus the same situation will be repeated. The criticism on the meeting of the TDP supremo, N Chandrababu Naidu, and the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is a reflection of the insecurity in the YSRCP leadership and the cadres, he felt.

Pointing out that he had sought an open debate with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy several times on financial condition of the state, he said that the total debt burden on the state beginning from 1956 to 2014, was a mere Rs 2.56 lakh crore.

But in the three-year rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy, the debt reached to a whooping Rs 8.50 lakh crore and it will reach to Rs 11 lakh crore by that time Jagan demits office. Observing that several regional parties survived only for a few years, he said that it is only the TDP that has been winning the confidence of the people for the past 40 years.

Stating that the faulty policies of the YSRCP led to total destruction in the state, Ramakrishnudu said that the people again want Naidu to come back to power.

He sad Jagan is singing the song of three capitals only for his personal gain and to increase his assets but not in the interest of the people. He felt that Pawan Kalyan is very active in the political arena and his party is still growing strong.

Ramakrishnudu said Jagan and his party lost the confidence of the people and the public no longer have faith in them. He asked what is wrong in the meeting between Naidu and Pawan Kalyan. Is Jagan not meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he asked.