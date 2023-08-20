Yarlagadda Venkatarao meets Chandrababu, likely to join TDP on August 22

In Gannavaram, Yarlagadda Venkatarao's meeting with his followers served as a platform to display his strength. In the meeting, he mentioned the developments following his defeat in the previous election and expressed his intention to meet Chandrababu Naidu if given an appointment. Subsequently, Yarlagadda Venkatarao met Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad on Sunday.



The outcome of the meeting is not yet known, however, it is almost confirmed that Yarlagadda will join the TDP. He is expected to join the TDP in the presence of Nara Lokesh on the 22nd of this month.

Vallabhaneni Vamsi, who emerged victorious against Yarlagadda in the last election, joined the YCP, which diminished Yarlagadda's influence in the constituency. After his defeat, Yarlagadda was appointed as the KDCC (Krishna District Cooperative Central) chairman, but he was denied the opportunity to contest from the YCP in the constituency. As a result, Yarlagadda Venkatarao is now prepared to join the TDP. In the previous election, he lost by a narrow margin of just 990 votes. With Vallabhaneni Vamsi's departure from the TDP and his subsequent entry into the YCP, the political landscape in the constituency has become a contest between Yarlagadda and Vallabhaneni.