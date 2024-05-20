Live
Just In
Arvind Kejriwal graffiti: Cops take cognizance, AAP blames BJP
Delhi Police on Monday said that they have taken cognizance of the graffiti inside the Metro stations threatening Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
“We have initiated a probe and police teams are also scanning CCTV cameras to ascertain the crime sequence and identify the culprits,” said a senior police official.
Meanwhile, AAP alleged that BJP was behind the graffiti which was found on the walls of three Metro stations -- Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Patel Nagar.
“BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are plotting to harm Arvind Kejriwal. His life can also be taken in this. Death threats to Arvind Kejriwal are written inside many Metro trains including Rajiv Chowk and Patel Nagar Metro stations,” said AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, while addressing a Press conference.
“This conspiracy is being hatched by the PMO and BJP. If Arvind Kejriwal gets even a scratch, then Narendra Modi and BJP will be responsible for it,” he said.
Hitting hard at BJP, AAP senior leader and Delhi Minister Atishi said that if BJP and Narendra Modi have the courage, then do the work like Arvind Kejriwal.
“|If you people have the courage, then show it by giving them free electricity and water for 24 hours. Show it by improving government schools and hospitals. You can't do this. BJP is losing all the seven seats in Delhi so now, it is preparing to attack Arvind Kejriwal,” she said.