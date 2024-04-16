Yarlagadda Venkatarao Promises Construction of Nayi Brahmin Community Hall in Gannavaram

Live
In a recent spiritual meeting of the Nai Brahmin Sanghi held in Gannavaram, Yarlagadda Venkatarao, the candidate of TDP, Janasena, and BJP alliance, vowed to allocate land and provide funds for the construction of a Nayi Brahmin community hall once the TDP government comes to power in the town. Venkatarao, who attended the event as the chief guest, reassured the attendees that he entered politics to serve and benefit the people, especially those belonging to the Nayi Brahmin community.
Highlighting the unfair treatment faced by Gadde Rammohan and Venkateswara Rao, Venkatarao expressed confidence that justice will prevail in the upcoming elections, emphasizing the need for a change in leadership for a better future for the youth. He also emphasized the importance of not engaging in corruption and pledged to focus on carrying out good deeds if elected to a leadership position.
Venkatarao's promise to address the challenges faced by the Nayi Brahmin community in Gannavaram has resonated with the attendees, who expressed their hope for positive change under his leadership. With the elections approaching, Venkatarao's commitment to the welfare of all communities in the constituency has garnered support from various sectors of society.