Just In
Yarlagadda Venkatrao attends iftar party in Gannavaram mandal
Yarlagadda Venkatarao, the TDP-Janasena-BJP alliance MLA candidate for Gannavaram Constituency, joined in an Iftar dinner program hosted by Muslim brothers in Dawajigudem village of Gannavaram mandal on Friday. During the event, Yarlagadda took part in special prayers at the village Masjid and expressed his hopes for a prosperous future for the people of Gannavaram constituency.
The gathering was attended by various village and mandal party presidents, including BVD Prasad and Jasti Venkateswara Rao, as well as members of the Anjuman Committee such as Sheikh Karimulla and Mandava Anvesh. The atmosphere was one of unity and harmony as participants from different backgrounds came together to break bread and celebrate the spirit of communal harmony.
Yarlagadda Venkatarao's presence at the Iftar dinner highlights his commitment to bridging communities and promoting inclusivity within Gannavaram constituency. With the upcoming elections, his message of a brighter future for the region resonated with the attendees, who voiced their support for his vision of a welfare regime that benefits all residents.