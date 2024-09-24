YCP Leader RK Roja Faces Backlash Over Tirupati Laddu Poll Results

In a surprising turn of events, YCP leader and former minister RK Roja found herself on the receiving end of criticism after conducting a poll on her YouTube channel regarding the ongoing controversy over the Tirupati Laddu. The poll aimed to address public sentiment concerning allegations of adulteration in the famous Tirupati sweets.

The results were telling, as over 74 percent of the respondents attributed the adulteration issue to former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Additionally, Roja inquired about the effectiveness of governance in Tirumala, asking under whose rule the temple town was better managed. A significant 77 percent of voters expressed that Tirupati flourished during the administration of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Roja's poll has sparked a strong reaction from netizens, highlighting public discontent and raising questions about the current government's handling of the iconic Tirupati Laddu and the overall administration of the Tirumala temples. The backlash against her and the implications of these poll results are set to stir further political debate in the region.

