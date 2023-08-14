  • Menu
YCP rebel MP Raghuramakrishna Raju backs Pawan again

Says it has common for YCP leaders to challenge Pawan Kalyan to compete against them

Amaravati: Janasena's Pawan Kalyan slamming YCP leaders in his speeches and YCP leaders lashing out at Pawan Kalyan, and then Raghuramakrishna Raju supporting Pawan Kalyan... has become a routine in recent times.

AP Ministers slammed Pawan for his comments in Gajuwaka on Sunday. In this background, YCP rebel MP Raghuramakrishna Raju once again supported Pawan Kalyan.

Raghurama said that everyone has been challenging Pawan lately. "What is wrong with Pawan Kalyan’s questions. If the family of an MP was kidnapped in Visakha, is it possible that this happened without the knowledge of the government?" he asked.

However, whether it was the MP who scolded him or Jagan who scolded him... these MP's comments appeared in Sakshi magazine. If you dare, he asks you to compete against him.

Everyone are challenging Pawan Kalyan to compete against them. This means none of them are confident of getting tickets again.

It is like Jogi Ramesh got a minister post for scolding me and to get tickets all the YCP leaders are challenging Pawan Kalyan, he said.

