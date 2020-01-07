YCRCP is on the path of creating another 'Nandigram', Pawan Kalyan fumes at Jagan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan reacted to the latest developments in Amravati saying that the government is provoking the farmers who are holding protests peacefully. The actor turned politician has blamed the police for acting vicious against the farmers at Chinakakani in Guntur district on Tuesday. He fumed at the police for arresting Jana Sena cadre and asserted that the police could not stop the movement.

Pawan Kalyan took to Twitter and reiterated that the residents of Visakhapatnam are not satisfied with the proposal of administrative capital in the Visakhapatnam. "Government has no plans to develop the backward areas in North Coastal Andhra districts. Moreover, people in Rayalaseema are concerned about the distance they had to travel for secretariat in Visakhapatnam," Pawan wrote in a letter shared on Twitter.

YCP is on the path of creating another ' Nandigram'. pic.twitter.com/13WjnqIiQy — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) January 7, 2020





He said that people want Amaravati to remain as a single capital.