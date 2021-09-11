Yekiri Palle, a symbol of stone age

About 500 families hardly population 2,500 have no alternative except to die when they are bitten by poisonous craters like Serpents, Konda Tellu a highly dangerous Scorpions, or attacked by cruel animals available in the dense forest.



People always feeling insecure about their lives due to the lack of even a Primary Health Center(PHC) as they used to carry the patient's creature in a procedure called "Jalle Katte" up to Baggidi Palle village located 7Km distances from reaching the main road. Villages turned themselves

There are several instances pregnant women, and patients, victims bitten by poisonous creatures died in a midway while they are being carried out in "Jalle Katte System" through by walk for 7Km up to the main road through dense forest from there they have hired private vehicle or go by bus another 5Km to Nandalu PHC center. "Who dares to discharge responsibilities in the PHC center under very dangerous situations as even there was no proper road facility. Who will rescue us when missing in the forest". questioned an official on the condition of anonymity" to Hans India.

It has become a common scenario to the political parties making promises to the people over the development of Yekiri Palle during electioneering but remains unfulfilled due to clarity in the politicos.

"There was no change in our fate despite 75 years of Independence as government least bothered even providing minimum infrastructure facilities. We were forced to fight against cruel animals when they attacked us. Our children have to walk through the dense forest about 7km either Upper Primary or High School for pursuing studies. We are living in like 'Stone Age'," Said former Yekiri Palle Sarpanch T Rama Subbamma to Hans India.

The main lively hood of Yekiri Palle villagers is growing horticulture crops depending on Annamaiah Dam waters.

In 2017 former district collector T Babu Rao Naidu visited the village by walking 7Km through dense forest. He was surprised to know about the lack of amenities as he immediately sanctioned Rs 20lakhs for the construction of roads from Baggidi Palle to Yekiri Palle. He also submitted to the government detailing the pathetic situation of the villagers living in dangerous situations spending sleepless nights for several years. How students are venturing through dense forests for long distances for pursuing higher education.

"There was no alternative for us to compromise with circumstances villagers themselves turned as doctors for providing first aid to the victims whenever they were attacked by cruel animals and bitten by highly poisonous creatures which are rarest of are available witnessing other areas. Our village is having only primary education as the parents willfully converting the children into agricultural labour following fear of sending them through dense forests for pursuing upper primary and higher education. This was happening for several decades," said A Venkaiah a villager.

Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy (Present YSR Congress MLA) who was representing as MLA for Rajampet constituency with Telugu Desam Party in 2017 visit Yekiri Palle village witnessed the pathetic situation of villagers. He brought the issue to the notice of N Chandrababu Naidu for providing infrastructure facilities.

When contacted by Hans India he said that there are several villages like Yekiri Palle located in the hillock areas of Rajampet Mandal. The government has constructed approach roads up to 4 kilometers out of 7Km from Baggidi Palle to Yekiri Palle. I think it will be hard to construct the road for the remaining 3km because the was covered with huge stones. He said that the issue was also brought to the notice present government for the development of the "Yekiri Palle" village.