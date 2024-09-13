Yeleru flood impact still severe in Kakinada dist

Rajamahendravarm: The flood situation in Yeleru limits continues to be critical, with water levels still high. Many villages that were cut off by the floodwaters are yet to recover with rural areas, fields and roads still under water. Residents stranded for the past four days are struggling to cope with the situation. Although the flow from upstream has started to decrease, the areas within the Yeleru project limits, including Kirlampudi, Jaggampeta, Pithapuram, Gollaprolu, Eleswaram and Pedapuram mandals still experiencing flood.

Around 11,000 families have been affected by the flood. The heavy rains in August and September, combined with massive inflows from upstream and the impact of the outflows of Tandava and Pampa reservoirs, exacerbated the crisis. A total of 234 villages across 20 mandals have suffered due to the floods, according to officials.

In Pithapuram, the personal land purchased by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for party office and residential complex is among the areas submerged. The region has been experiencing severe flooding for the past week due to the overflow from the Yeleru.

On Thursday, relief operations continued included deployment of 17 boats and 38 swimmers to assist people in flood-affected areas. In total, 110 army personnel, 40 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and 34 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel are engaged in relief efforts. They are providing aid to flood victims in Veeravaram and Rajupalem villages in the Kirlampudi mandal, Raparthi and Peddapuram in Pithapuram mandal and Marlow in the Peddapuram mandal.