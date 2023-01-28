'Yellow' wave sweeps Kuppam as Lokesh kick starts Yuva Galam

­Tirupati: Kuppam, the remote constituency in Chittoor district being represented by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for the last 35 years, has completely turned yellowish on Friday as party national general secretary Nara Lokesh embarked his marathon 4,000 km padayatra which will continue for 400 days. Party leaders and workers from both the Telugu states thronged the town to express solidarity to Lokesh and cheer him as he laid the first step of his padayatra.

Ahead of the launch of padayatra named as Yuva Galam, Lokesh along with senior party leaders reached Lakshmi Prasanna Varadaraja Swamy temple at Lakshmipuram in the town to offer prayers. The temple was said to be the sentiment for the TDP from where it has been starting all the programmes for several years. He also offered prayers at nearby mosque and church and laid the historic first step.

This padayatra was said to be the longest in terms of distance which covers 4,000 km from Kuppam to Ichapuram in Srikakulam. Lokesh received tumultuous welcome by party cadres including women in large numbers. He continued the padayatra on the first day upto party office and later addressed a huge public meeting, which was attended by party politburo members, state president K Atchannaidu and other senior leaders. After the meeting, he continued the padayatra till he stopped it near PES College for a night halt. He will have a night halt in the convoy itself during all the days.

It was also attended by actor and Hindupur MLA Balakrishna and his wife. The stage was arranged to seat around 300 leaders including MLAs, constituency in-charges, leaders of party affiliated wings and other important leaders. The party has arranged about 400 volunteers who will follow him throughout his padayatra for 400 days. In addition, there will be 200 personal security staff. The town was reverberated with slogans by party cadres in favour of TDP, Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh as they believe that it will be a milestone for the TDP especially ahead of the next Assembly elections. TDP flags, balloons and banners have brought a wave of yellow in the town. All the hotels and other halls were full of the presence of party leaders and cadres from various places.