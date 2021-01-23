Yerragondapalem : DIG Dr CM Trivikram Varma warns religious hatred mongers of action

Yerragondapalem : All people in society should live in religious harmony and not encourage rumours, advised the Guntur Range DIG Dr CM Trivikram Varma.

He, along with the district SP Siddharth Kaushal participated in the review meeting on religious structures at Tripurantakam on Friday and warned that strict action would be taken on the persons who create religious hatred.

After inspecting the Tripurantakam police station, Trivikram Varma and Siddharth Kaushal participated in the review meeting on the security of religious places with the government officials, temple officials, members from mandal peace committees, village defence committees, response teams, and representatives of temples and other prayer halls and discussed the security of religious places.

The DIG advised people of all religions to live in harmony, not to believe in the rumours, as some selfish people are trying to create religious strife by attacking religious structures.

He warned that the perpetrators of the religious riots would be identified and legal action will be taken on them and requested the people also to cooperate in identifying such people.

He asked the religious heads to install CCTV camera systems in the prayer halls such as temples, mosques, and churches. He asked the public to inform the police by Dial 100, if any suspicious persons are found roaming in the villages.

SP Siddharth Kaushal explained to the DIG that defence committees and village response teams have been set up in every village for the fortified security of temples and prayer halls.

He said that night and day patrols have been strengthened and security duties are being carried out more efficiently without giving any scope to any riotous players.

The DIG and SP visited the Sri Bala Tripurasundharidevi temple in Tripuranthakam and sought darshan of the goddess. After interacting with the temple officials over the security measures, they ordered the local police to ensure the functioning of the CCTV cameras on the temple premises round the clock, to keep continuous surveillance and tight patrol during day and night.

OSD K Chowdeswari, Markapur DSP M Kishore Kumar, Endowment Assistant Commissioner Grandhi Madhavi, SB-II CI N Srikant Babu, Yerragondapalem CI Deva Prabhakar, Markapuram Sub Division SIs, Revenue and Endowments officials, and others also participated in the programme.