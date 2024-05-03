Live
- 10 pc discount for Mumbai Metro commuters on voting day in Mumbai
- Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Raebareli
- Congress releases special manifesto for Telangana, promises 23 guarantees
- Bad weather returns to UAE, several flights cancelled
- Don’t register voters for beneficiary schemes under guise of surveys
- KCR to resume bus yatra today at Ramagundam
- The 100 Movie Gathers Momentum by winning award at prestigious 14th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival Ahead of its Release
- Why no notice sent to PM over hate speech? KTR asks EC
- Gukesh takes giant leap in World ranking and ratings
- Kishan Reddy reviews booth committee work
Yerragondapalem: Manda Krishna seeks votes for Modi, Naidu
Yerragondapalem: Founder president of Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti Manda Krishna Madiga participated in the ‘Madigala Praja Aseervada Sabha’ along with the TDP MLA candidate Guduri Erixion Babu, TDP senior leader Dr Manne Ravindra and other Madiga leaders here on Thursday.
Speaking at the meeting, Krishna said the thirty years fight for the categorisation of SC reservation is about to end as soon as Narendra Modi and Nara Chandrababu Naidu become Prime Minister and Chief Minister respectively. Only the categorisation of SC reservation provides better opportunities in education and employment for Madigas and Naidu had implemented the categorisation earlier as the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh chief minister, he said.
He announced that they are supporting the TDP, BJP, and JSP alliance for the benefit of Madigas, and will strive to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister for the third time, and Chandrababu Naidu the Chief Minister again.