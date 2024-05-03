Yerragondapalem: Manda Krishna seeks votes for Modi, Naidu

Yerragondapalem: Founder president of Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti Manda Krishna Madiga participated in the ‘Madigala Praja Aseervada Sabha’ along with the TDP MLA candidate Guduri Erixion Babu, TDP senior leader Dr Manne Ravindra and other Madiga leaders here on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, Krishna said the thirty years fight for the categorisation of SC reservation is about to end as soon as Narendra Modi and Nara Chandrababu Naidu become Prime Minister and Chief Minister respectively. Only the categorisation of SC reservation provides better opportunities in education and employment for Madigas and Naidu had implemented the categorisation earlier as the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh chief minister, he said.

He announced that they are supporting the TDP, BJP, and JSP alliance for the benefit of Madigas, and will strive to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister for the third time, and Chandrababu Naidu the Chief Minister again.