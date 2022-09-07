Yerragondapalem: Minister Audimulapu Suresh inspects land for power substation

Yerragondapalem (Prakasam District): Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh inspected the land allotted for the construction of 220/132/33KV substation at Rangannapalem in Pullalacheruvu mandal on Tuesday.

After inspecting the 11.75 acres of land, the Minister interacted with the farmers. He said that the government wants to end the power supply woes of the farmers and help them to focus on agriculture. He said to address the needs of Pullalacheruvu farmers, who are very much dependent on groundwater, the government has sanctioned Rs 127.20 crore for the construction of 220/132/33KV substation at Rangannapalem. He said the compensation of Rs 1.31 crore for the land acquisition would be handed over to the farmers concerned very soon.

Minister Suresh said that they would lay foundation for the Teegaleru-5 canal works and will fill the maximum ponds and tanks with the water from the Veligonda project.

RDO Lakshmi Sivajyothi, AMC chairman Udumula Srinivasa Reddy, YSRCP district general secretary BV Subbareddy, APCPDCL officials, sarpanches and others also participated in the programme.