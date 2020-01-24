Yet another non-bailable case against Galla Jayadev, TDP outrages over false cases

Yet another case has been reportedly filed by the police against Guntur MP Galla Jayadev under crime number 31 with same sections. The case has been registered on the complaint lodged by AR constable Gajjala Harish of Anantapur district.

Harish said in a complaint that while they were on duty at the secretariat at on Monday, the agitators came in and started pelting stones at the police wherein the constable Suresh of Rajahmundry reportedly suffered bleeding after being hit by a stone on the right eye. However, after learning about the attacks being held by Galla Jayadev and his followers Chitti Babu, Vinay, Damodara Chaudhary and others, the police have registered a case against Jayadev and others.

The police are in search of the Jayadev's followers to arrest, while the TDP leaders are outraged over the police for filing false cases on MP. Jayadev who participated in Assembly siege protest on Monday following the call given by Amaravati JAC was arrested and produced before Magistrate. However, the MP released on bail.