Yoga on boats special attraction in Godavari

Bhimavaram: Government Whip and local legislator Bommidi Nayakar, and district joint collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy jointly performed yoga asanas with everyone at Valandara dock of Godavari river on Tuesday as part of Yogandhra programme. The big highlight of the programme was the yoga practice in two boats at the Sagara Sangamam on the Vashishtha Godavari.

On the occasion, Nayakar said that the NDA government has taken the Yogandhra programme as a challenge and everyone should strive to make it a success.

He said that the Yogandhra programmes are being held as a feast for the eyes on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. He said that the Vashishta Godavari is a great pilgrimage site and the yoga practice programme has inspired him a lot. He said that practicing yoga regularly helps in achieving physical, mental and emotional well-being. He said that he feels lucky to participate in the yoga practice programme on the boats of the Vasishta Godavari.

Joint collector Rahul Kumar Reddy said that conducting Yogandhra programmes in tourism areas will give international recognition and inspiration, and the programmes are being successfully conducted in West Godavari district on the call of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

He said that the photos, videos, and coverage showing the beauty and natural beauty of the Vashishtha Godavari should reach Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. On June 3, Yogabhyasa will be held at Penugonda Ammavari Devasthanam, on the 9th at Perupalem Beach in Mogalthur mandal, on the 16th at Alluri Sitarama Raju Smriti Vanam in Bhimavaram, and on the 19th at Bhimavaram DNR College and Narasapuram VYN College. Yogandhra programmes will be organised with 5,000 people.

The yoga practice programme was attended by District Revenue Officer M Venkateswarlu, RDO Dasiraju, DSP Dr G Sri Veda, Trainee DSP K Manasa, District Tourism Officer AV Appa Rao, District Education Officer E Narayana, AYUSH District Officer Dr A Hari Srinivasu, Coordinator Dr A Sriram, District Arogyasri Coordinator Dr K Keerthi Kiran, Municipal Commissioner B Anjaiah, Tahsildar Aitham Satyanarayana, officers and employees of various departments, municipal councillors, yoga trainers Kaligotla Gopala Sharma, PSD Bhavani, M Govinda Rao, A Sunitha, Mohan Krishna, Vijaya, Anantha Lakshmi, Rohini, commentator Chakraavadhanulu Reddapa Daveji, city dignitaries, students, and others participated.