Yogandhra campaign begins in city

Tirupati: The 24-day long Yogandra campaign aimed to promote healthy lifestyle among children, youth and adults began on Monday.

The Corporation Commissioner, Narapureddy Mourya said individual and group yoga competitions also cultural and general knowledge competitions. She announced that the theme for competition is ‘Yoga for All’ happening from May 26th to 30th at village level, ‘Yoga for Unity’ at town level from June 2nd June 7th, ‘Yoga and Youth - Future health’ at district level from June 9th to June 14th and ‘Yogandra’ at state level from June 16th to June 18th.

She said the competition will be held for different categories: Juniors (10-18 years), middle aged (19 to 35 years), and seniors (35 above).

She said on May 30th various competitions will be held including Yoga quiz, poster, slogan, short film and photography.

Commissioner said that ward level winners will be eligible to participate for the city level competitions, and city level winners for district level competitions. Committees and nodal officers are also appointed for the success of Yogandra campaign.