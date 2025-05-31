Yogandhra festival Held in Vijayawada with farmers participate in it

A month-long festival, Yogandhra, is being celebrated across the state, with a special event organised today (Saturday) under the auspices of Collector Lakshmisha on BRTS Road in the city. The programme saw participation from Agriculture Department Director Delhi Rao, Collector Lakshmisha, and Municipal Commissioner Dhyan Chand, who joined local farmers in performing yoga asanas.

Farmers from various parts of NTR district took part in the event, benefitting from the experience of practising yoga alongside local officials. During the gathering, Delhi Rao expressed his delight at participating with the farmers, emphasising the transformative power of yoga asanas. He noted that incorporating simple yoga techniques into daily life can lead to improved health, helping to prevent common ailments.

Rao highlighted that many today grapple with significant stress in their busy lives, leading to an increase in conditions such as hypertension and diabetes. He recommended the practice of yoga asanas, pranayama, and meditation as effective ways to combat such pressures, stating that these practices can help promote relaxation and mental clarity.

He also pointed out the significance of World Yoga Day, declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, and expressed his excitement about the participation of Modi and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in the upcoming International Yoga Day event scheduled for June 21 in Visakhapatnam. Rao termed the transformation of BRTS Road into a dedicated yoga road as a positive development.

Collector Lakshmisha further reiterated the goals of the Yogandhra festival, stating that the aim is for ten lakh people in NTR district and two crore individuals across the state to engage in yoga. He affirmed that yoga can strengthen both the mind and body, announcing that BRTS Road will now serve as a ‘Nitya Yoga Road’ where residents of Vijayawada can practise yoga daily.

Lakshmisha encouraged people to commit to 45 minutes of yoga each day, asserting that this practice will lead to enhanced health and happiness for all.