Youn girl attempts suicide as lover rejects marriage proposal in Mandapeta

A case was registered at the Mandapeta town police station on Wednesday regarding the incident where a student attempted suicide due to the resentment of being cheated by a young man who believed that he would get married. According to the police, Durga Rao's daughter, who lives at Pedakaluva Bridge in the Mandapeta, is studying in class 10 in a local government school. Granthi Rajesh, who lives near their house, used to go behind the student in the name of love.

The father of the student brought this matter to the attention of the elders and reprimanded Rajesh. However, he used to use to flirt with the student and got acquainted. Recently, the student, who was upset when he rejected the marriage proposal with Rajesh, committed suicide by swallowing the thyroid pills at home on Wednesday.

The family members took the student to the local government hospital where she is undergoing treatment. As per the information from the hospital sources, town SI M. Ashok has registered a case and is investigating.