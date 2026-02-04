Young Engineer Commits Suicide at Duvvada Station

A tragic incident occurred in the district when young engineer Harsha Vardhan (36) took his own life by jumping in front of a train at Duvvada railway station on Wednesday morning. Harsha Vardhan, a chief engineer at a private firm, left a suicide note at home before his death, prompting his family to file a complaint with Newport police.

The police registered a case, issued alerts to all stations, and launched a search operation. During their investigation, authorities received information that a person had been hit and killed by the Janmabhoomi Express heading towards Vijayawada at Duvvada station.

Upon arrival at the scene, police identified the deceased as Harsha Vardhan. Initial investigations suggested that family disputes were the primary motive behind his tragic decision. The railway police took custody of the body and transported it to hospital for post-mortem examination. The untimely death has left his family in deep grief.