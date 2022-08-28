Young girl washes away after rescuing her family from drowning in Annamayya district

In a tragic incident took place in Annamayya district where a 22-year-old girl died after saving her family members from drowning in a river. Going into the details, due to heavy rains on Saturday night, Sampathi Kota is overflowing. Ramana's family, a local private school correspondent, is returning to their hometown from Bangalore. While crossing the river, the car was washed away by the flood.

Ramana's daughter 22-year-old Mounika, who was in the same car, was not afraid and tried to save her family at any cost. Mounika responded immediately and called the locals from her nearby phone and alerted them. The locals immediately rushed to the river. The police pulled out the washed away car with the help of locals by which three others including the driver of the car escaped unharmed.

However, Mounika, who tried till the last breath to save all the people in the car, breathed her last by drowning into the stream. Later, measures were taken to retrieve Mounika'a dead body and recovered in the morning.