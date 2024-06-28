Young man arrested for murdering girl's father in Vijayawada

In a shocking incident at Vijayawada's Brindavan Colony, a young man was arrested for murdering his girlfriend's father after he refused to allow them to marry. The victim, Sriram Prasad, had warned the boyfriend to stay away from his daughter.

The accused, identified as Manikantha, deliberately collided with Sriram Prasad's bike while he was on his way home. When Sriram fell down, Manikantha attacked him with a knife, fatally injuring him. He then fled the scene, but was later apprehended by the police.



Locals who witnessed the incident rushed Sriram Prasad to a private hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the doctors. The Krishna Lanka police arrived at the scene, conducted an investigation, and registered a case against the accused.