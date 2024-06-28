  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Young man arrested for murdering girl's father in Vijayawada

Young man arrested for murdering girls father in Vijayawada
x
Highlights

In a shocking incident at Vijayawada's Brindavan Colony, a young man was arrested for murdering his girlfriend's father after he refused to allow them to marry.

In a shocking incident at Vijayawada's Brindavan Colony, a young man was arrested for murdering his girlfriend's father after he refused to allow them to marry. The victim, Sriram Prasad, had warned the boyfriend to stay away from his daughter.

The accused, identified as Manikantha, deliberately collided with Sriram Prasad's bike while he was on his way home. When Sriram fell down, Manikantha attacked him with a knife, fatally injuring him. He then fled the scene, but was later apprehended by the police.

Locals who witnessed the incident rushed Sriram Prasad to a private hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the doctors. The Krishna Lanka police arrived at the scene, conducted an investigation, and registered a case against the accused.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X