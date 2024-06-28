Live
- CM Siddaramaiah, state ministers meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
- Licence to kill? Mumbai RTO audit says 76K DLs issued on fake driving tests
- Military men, choppers to be pressed into service for 'Welcome to the Jungle' Kashmir schedule
- CM Mamata Banerjee welcomes bail to Hemant Soren
- ESOPs by foreign cos in India not under GST
- UltraTech buys 23% in India Cements in `1,885-cr deal
- NCAER forecasts 7.5% GDP growth for FY25
- Maha tops FDI inflows chart
- Banks, FIs supporting economic growth
- Ticketless travel: Samastipur division imposed fines on 2.09 lakh erring train passengers
Just In
Young man arrested for murdering girl's father in Vijayawada
In a shocking incident at Vijayawada's Brindavan Colony, a young man was arrested for murdering his girlfriend's father after he refused to allow them to marry.
In a shocking incident at Vijayawada's Brindavan Colony, a young man was arrested for murdering his girlfriend's father after he refused to allow them to marry. The victim, Sriram Prasad, had warned the boyfriend to stay away from his daughter.
The accused, identified as Manikantha, deliberately collided with Sriram Prasad's bike while he was on his way home. When Sriram fell down, Manikantha attacked him with a knife, fatally injuring him. He then fled the scene, but was later apprehended by the police.
Locals who witnessed the incident rushed Sriram Prasad to a private hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the doctors. The Krishna Lanka police arrived at the scene, conducted an investigation, and registered a case against the accused.