Young man jumps to death from hospital building out of fear of Coronavirus in Chittoor

A young man committed suicide by jumping from a building in Chittoor district Kuppam due to fear of Coronavirus. According to the police. Vijay Achari, 30, of Lakshmipuram, 25th ward under Kuppam municipality, took insecticide last night due to family quarrels. Family members rushed him to a private hospital and tested positive for coronavirus as he was tested.



Against this backdrop, fearing Corona, he smashed a mirror on the fourth floor of the hospital building and jumped and died. It was reported that the incident took place while he was preparing to be transferred to the Coronavirus ward.

The relatives of the deceased raised concerns at the hospital. Upon learning of the information, police rushed to the scene and registered a case. Police said Vijay committed suicide out of fear of Coronavirus.