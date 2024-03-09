Young Telugu Medical Graduate Dies in Australian Hiking Mishap

A heartbreaking incident occurred over the weekend when Ujvala Vemuru, a young medical graduate, lost her life while hiking with friends at an Australian national park. Here's what happened.

Ujvala, who was in her 20s, was enjoying a hike with her friends at Yanbacoochie Falls in Lamington National Park, located in the Gold Coast Hinterland. While taking photos, she accidentally dropped her camera tripod over the edge of a ledge. Trying to retrieve it, she slipped and fell about 10 meters down a slope, and then another 10 meters into a waterhole below. Despite the efforts of off-duty doctors who were present at the scene, she tragically passed away.



It took rescue teams more than six hours to recover Ujvala's body from the waterfall. Emergency services, including paramedics and firefighters, were deployed to assist in the operation.



Ujvala had recently graduated with a medical degree from Bond University on the Gold Coast. Originally from Western Australia, she moved to Queensland for her studies. She was recognised as one of the brightest students during her time at Willetton Senior High School in 2018.



In response to this tragic event, the Queensland Department of Environment, Science and Innovation has issued a warning to bush walkers, advising them to stick to marked trails when visiting the national park.



Currently, the police are preparing a report for the coroner to investigate the circumstances surrounding Ujvala's death.

