Young woman commits suicide after her lover refused to marry her in Nellore

A young woman got upset after the boy she loved refused to marry her and committed suicide. The incident took place at Ulavapadu, the mandal center on Monday. According to the locals and the police, Kunchala Bhargavi (19) of Ulavapadu is residing in Dargah Centre. Malyadri and Bhargavi from the same colony fell in love and decided to get married. But later Malyadri refused to it and threatened to commit suicide if forced. So the young woman wrote a letter and committed suicide when no one was at home. Later the family members found out.

MLA Manugunta Maheedhar Reddy went to Bhargavi's house in the Gadapa Gadapa Mana Prabhuthvam program held on 10th of this month. At that time the young woman informed the problem. She said that the police did not care and wanted justice for her.

Immediately the MLA called ASI Subbarao who was there and ordered him to solve the problem within four days. Meanwhile, the young woman committed suicide.