Youth attacks girl, stabs her mother to death

Visakhapatnam: In a shocking incident, a woman lost her life and her daughter is battling for life as a youth attacked a girl and stabbed her mother to death at Kommadi.

The incident occurred at Swayamkrushi Nagar in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday when the youth broke into the house and attacked the mother and daughter with a knife. While the mother, identified as Nakka Lakshmi (43), died on the spot, her daughter Nakka Deepika sustained severe injuries. She is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital. The doctors informed that her condition is critical. Naveen, the youth who attacked the duo, fled the spot after stabbing Lakshmi to death.

According to police, Naveen, a resident of Madhurawada, was harassing Deepika in the pretext of love. He attacked Deepika as she rejected his proposal. When her mother tried to stop Naveen from injuring her daughter, he stabbed Laksnmi to death.

Naveen was nabbed the same day in Srikakulam by the PM Palem police as the police formed special teams under the directions of City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the authorities concerned to provide quality treatment to Deepika in the hospital. The CM enquired about her health condition and instructed the police to take stringent action against the accused. Also, Home Minister V Anitha contacted the City Police Commissioner and instructed the CP to take stringent action against the accused.

Responding to the incident, Visakhapatnam district in-charge minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjeneya Swamy said that the accused was nabbed within three hours after the incident happened.

“The CM is following up the case personally. There is no question of compromise as far as safety for women is concerned,” he stated.