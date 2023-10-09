Youth encouraged to become entrepreneurs

Visakhapatnam: The Indian government is encouraging the youth to become inventors and entrepreneurs with Startup India, said Defence Research and Development Organisation Director General (Naval Systems-Materials) Dr Y Sreenivas Rao. Addressing the students at the closing ceremony of the ‘World Space Week’ in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, Dr Sreenivas Rao suggested that knowledge of science should be applied in daily life.

Exhorting the youth to become entrepreneurs at the event organised jointly by SHAR-ISRO, Raghu Engineering College, Dr Sreenivas Rao said the younger generation should excel in the start-up sector. The demand for basic sciences will increase significantly in future,” he explained.

Later, he spoke about how the success of space exploration affected the fields of navigation, communication, visual media transmission and the many uses of satellite science that led to many changes in telephone communication.

SHAR scientist and chairman of Visakhapatnam region programme management sub-committee G Appanna said the space week was organised to increase awareness among the students in rural areas. He expressed surprise over the creativity shown by the students of government schools.

Speaking on the occasion, SHAR-SDSE chief general manager P Venkata Reddy said India has achieved unprecedented achievements in the space sector in recent times. Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya’s launch successes show India’s space research prowess, he said.

The space week celebration was organised in different parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

Chairman of Raghu Educational institutions Kalidindi Raghu said that the event received an encouraging response from the students from various institutions.

Prizes were presented to winners of various competitions. More than 25,000 students from schools and colleges from five districts of North Andhra participated in the World Space Week awareness programme held for four days at the campus.