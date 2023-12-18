Youth exhorted to become global entrepreneurs

Visakhapatnam: Emphasising the need to execute local strategies while thinking globally, CEO of Pulsus Group Gedela Srinubabu exhorted the youth to draw inspiration from billionaires, first generation entrepreneurs and seize the opportunities that come their way.

Giving a presentation to graduate students, entrepreneurs, leaders and youth in the city, Gedela Srinubabu encouraged them to work towards creation of employment, entrepreneurship and innovation.

Organised in collaboration with Vizag Youth Association, the programme focused on local employment generation and solutions to combat the issue. Highlighting the urgency of job creation, Srinubabu stressed the need to reverse the trend that has seen Andhra Pradesh lose over 5 million graduates and postgraduates in the last 15 years.

With the support of the government, Pulsus aims to showcase Visakhapatnam’s potential in Artificial Intelligence and IT investment opportunities across G20 nations. The ambitious plan envisages Visakhapatnam becoming the AI and IT hub in the next five years, creating direct employment for thousands and indirect to over a million youths.

Underlining the company’s pivotal role in shaping the employment landscape, Srinubabu highlighted significant contributions made towards job creation, in the IT and software sectors in particular. The CEO exhorted students to aspire for global entrepreneurs apart from getting groomed as professionals.

Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar, YSRCP Visakhapatnam west constituency coordinator and Visakha Dairy chairman Adari Anand Kumar, entrepreneurs and students took part in the programme.