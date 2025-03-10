Live
Youth should play a key role in modern India
Youth play a key role in modern India, said vice-chancellor of Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (SAHE) deemed to be university Dr P Venkateswara Rao while addressing the valedictory function of the five-day inter-state youth exchange programme at the seminar hall in the university here on Sunday.
Vijayawada: Youth play a key role in modern India, said vice-chancellor of Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (SAHE) deemed to be university Dr P Venkateswara Rao while addressing the valedictory function of the five-day inter-state youth exchange programme at the seminar hall in the university here on Sunday.
The Union Ministry of Youth Services, Sports and Nehru Yuva Kendra jointly organised the inter-state youth exchange programme.
Twenty youth, both boys and girls from Kannur, Kozhikode, Kasargod, Alappuzha, Thrissur and Kollam in Kerala participated in the inter-state exchange programme.
Addressing the students after interacting with them, the vice-chancellor said that such exchanges would help develop understanding of traditions and culture between the various states in the country.
Pro vice-chancellor AV Ratna Prasad hoped that the Kerala youth would act as a bridge between the two states for national unity and integrity.
The exchange helped the Kerala youth to understand the culture, traditions and food habits of Andhra people. They also learnt about the central government programmes being implemented in the state.
NTR district Nehru Yuva Kendra officer Sunkara Ramu thanked all the departments and NSS volunteers of SAHE for their cooperation in conducting the programme.
District employment officer Victor Babu, District NSS officer Kolleti Ramesh, NSS officer of Lakkireddi Bal Reddy College of Engineering B Siva Hariprasad also participated.
The youth from Kerala were distributed participant certificates.