Youth urged to join politics

Guntur: Former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu urged the youth to join politics to cleanse it from corruption and expressed serious concern over increasing impact of money in politics.
He visited former MP Dr Yalamanchili Sivaji’s residence in Guntur city on Tuesday.
He urged the media to give top priority for the welfare of people and work impartially.
He said the media is giving preference to creating sensation and felt that politicians and selfish people entered into the media sector and gave priority to their own agenda.
