Youth urged to promote PM’s Mission LIFE

Vijayawada: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary I Y R Krishna Rao has called upon the student community and youth to take the lead in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) — a nationwide movement aimed at inspiring individuals to adopt sustainable lifestyles, conserve energy, and contribute to India’s climate goals. Krishna Rao was speaking at a programme to scale up environmental protection and Energy Efficiency activities in southern states. Launched by PM Narendra Modi in November 2021, Mission LiFE promotes mindful consumption and a circular economy, encouraging citizens to move away from the “use-and-throw” model. It seeks to mobilise one billion people worldwide and make 80 per cent of India’s villages and urban areas environmentally friendly by 2028. Krishna Rao commended BEE’s sustained leadership in rolling out innovative energy efficiency schemes across the nation — initiatives that contribute over 40 per cent of India’s climate change mitigation efforts. Since inception, these programmes have resulted in energy savings of more than 50.98 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MTOE). thermal energy savings of 25.68 MTOE, electricity savings exceeding 306.55 billion units annually, reduction in CO₂ emissions by approximately 306.40 million tonnes per year.

“These achievements not only deliver significant monetary savings but also position India as a global leader in sustainable development,” Krishna Rao said, adding that many BEE programmes are now being replicated worldwide.

Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in particular in South are contributing a lot for the success of National Energy Conservation Movement with the support of National organizations such as BEE and Energy Efficiency Service Limited (EESL).

The Media Adviser to BEE for Southern States/UTs, A. Chandra Shekhar Reddy, presented a Mission LiFE progress report to Krishna Rao, highlighting Visakhapatnam’s potential to become a model sustainable city. With its bustling port and growing industrial sector, Visakhapatnam is uniquely placed to showcase the benefits of mindful consumption and energy efficiency. NITI Aayog has identified Visakhapatnam as a growth hub city. BEE with the support of State designated agencies (SDAs)like APSECM is also planning to intensifying Mission LiFE campaigns in other key cities of Andhra Pradesh — including Tirupati, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, and Kurnool — as well as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, and major urban centres across Kerala and Union Territories in the southern region. BEE acknowledged the efforts of DISCOMs, SDAs in implementing impactful energy efficiency programmes for the benefitto people.

Mission LiFE unfolds in three phases: Individual action – Encouraging simple eco-friendly habits, Market shift – Influencing industries to meet sustainable demand and policy transformation – Driving large-scale government and industrial adoption of sustainable practices.

To mark India’s 75th year of independence, Mission LiFE proposes 75 measurable, easy-to-adopt actions across seven themes. These steps are designed to support economic growth while protecting the environment.

“Amid global climate challenges, Mission LiFE is uniting people to safeguard the planet and build a sustainable future,” said Media Adviser. “The youth, with their energy and innovation, can be the torchbearers of this transformation.”