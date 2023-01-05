Youth urged to utilise skill development centres

Visakhapatnam: Youth should utilise the skill training centres established by the YSRCP government and groom themselves to get employment opportunities, said Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari.

Handing over the recruitment letters and course completion certificates to the youth here on Wednesday, the Mayor mentioned that the skill centres were established in 175 constituencies in the State so that the youth can get government as well as private jobs.

Advisor to AP government (Skill and Job Fair) G Sridhar Reddy said that 66 skill development centres were established across the State and it is remarkable that three centres were established in Visakhapatnam alone. He stressed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had set up skill training centres with an intention of providing livelihood to the youth.

Skill Development and Training Department, Andhra Pradesh Government Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development (SEEDAP) MD and CEO S Satyanarayana said many people have settled by taking advantage of the skill centres.

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation ED M K V Srinivasulu mentioned that around 210 youth were receiving training in seven skill hubs in Visakhapatnam and of them, 22 were placed in multinational companies.