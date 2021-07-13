Youth who attempted suicide on a railway track survives, but lost both legs in Guntur

A young man who was not even twenty years old attempted suicide on a railway track in Tadepalli of Guntur. However, Loco pilots who spotted a young man on the tracks, applied a brake, and stopped the train. The young man survived but had lost his legs. Loco pilots brought the injured youth to Vijayawada station on the same train.



Going into details, a young man fell on the tracks about half a kilometer from Krishna canal Junction when the train‌ no. 7222 (Lokmanya Tilak Express) is on its way to Krishnakenal Junction from Guntur on Monday. Loco pilots Hanumanta Rao and Raghurama Raju, who observed from a distance, applied the train brake.

He did not rise above the track despite the siren. The safety grille at the front of the train pushed the young man aside. When the young man came to the side of the rails, both legs fell off the wheels and broke off. The loco pilots immediately stopped the train and took the young man into a box behind the engine and took him to Vijayawada.



The 108 vehicles were kept ready at Vijayawada station after giving information to the authorities. He was rushed to Vijayawada Government Hospital for treatment. Doctors tried to reattach the severed legs however, both legs were removed. The young man who attempted suicide is known as Prithvi from Nulakapeta.