YS Avinash Reddy is being falsely implicated in Viveka murder, his lawyer tells court

The Telangana High Court on Friday heard the anticipatory bail petition of Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy. Both parties put their arguments before Justice Laxman of the vacation bench of the Telangana High Court.

YS Avinash's lawyer Uma Maheshwar Rao told the court that there is a conspiracy to implicate Avinash Reddy in connection with Viveka's murder. He briefed that court that accused A1 Gangireddy, the accused in the case had land disputes with Viveka, which would have been the reason for murder. He also said that YS Viveka had differences with two other accused, Sunil Yadav and Umashankar.

Stating that the CBI has so far not named Avinash Reddy as an accused in relation to Viveka's murder and was not named as an accused in the two charge sheets filed by the CBI besides no investigation was conducted until two charge sheets were filed, Uma Maheswar Rao denied the allegations that the MP had murdered YS Vivekananda Reddy for MP seat and said that there is no chance for it. He said that the investigation is going on in one direction targeting YS Avinash based on the statement given by Dastagiri who turned as approver.

Responding to the investigation, the lawyer expressed the concern over the way the CBI is questioning Avinash Reddy and sought the court the have the audio and videos related to YS Avinash Reddy's investigation.