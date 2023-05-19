  • Menu
YS Avinash Reddy leaves to Pulivendula after his mother falls sick

Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy who is supposed to attend CBI inquiry today in Hyderabad has left to Pulivendula after his mother fell sick.

The MP had come to Hyderabad yesterday for CBI inquiry, however, as his mother fell ill, he hurriedly went to Pulivendula.

He told the CBI that his mother's health was not good.

