Dry state Gujarat eases GIFT City liquor rules

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has eased liquor regulations at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar, by allowing any "external person" defined as someone from outside Gujarat or a foreign national—to consume liquor at designated hotels or restaurants within the global finance hub by simply showing a valid photo ID card. This change, announced via a gazette notification by the state Home department, removes the previous requirement for such "external persons" to obtain "temporary permits" for alcohol consumption at GIFT City.

The notification also expands areas where liquor can be served and consumed. Previously, alcohol was permitted only within designated wine and dine areas of hotels or restaurants authorised to sell liquor inside GIFT City. Under the new rules, consumption is also allowed in outdoor spaces such as lawns, poolside areas, and terraces. The rules affirm that any person arriving for food is permitted to sit in the wine and dine areas of restaurants.

Employees of GIFT City holding a "Liquor Access Permit" can now host up to 25 visitors at designated places, with each visitor eligible for "temporary permits" provided the host employee is present with them. Gujarat remains a "dry" state, where manufacturing, sale, and consumption of liquor are generally prohibited, but these exemptions at GIFT City reflect a shift in policy since 2023 to accommodate the special economic zone's business and international profile.