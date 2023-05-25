YS Avinash Reddy mother's health bulletin released, condition stable

Live
The health bulletin of Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy's mother Lakshmamma was released by the doctors of Vishwa Bharati Hospital and said that Lakshmamma's health condition is stable. She is being treated in the CCU. An ultra scan showed progress in the test. The doctors revealed that Lakshmamma will be shifted to a normal room.
It is known that MP YS Avinash Reddy's mother Lakshmamma collapsed due to chest pain at her residence in Pulivendula's Bhakarapuram. With this, she was admitted to a local Dinesh nursing home. After the Primary treatment there, the doctors suggested to move to Hyderabad for better treatment as the condition was alarming.
In this order, the family members admitted to Vishwabharti Hospital in Kurnool as the condition worsened while leaving in a special ambulance. Lakshmamma is being treated under the supervision of cardiac specialist Hitesh Reddy and general physician Ravikaladhar Reddy. Doctors revealed that her health condition is stable now.