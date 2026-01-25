Wanted criminal held after police encounter

New Delhi: A man allegedly involved in a series of phone snatchings was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police near MB Road in southeast Delhi, an official said on Saturday. Acting on inputs about the movement of Satish Bhati (22), a notorious snatcher, a police team laid a trap near Chhath Ghat Park.

On spotting the police late Friday night, Bhati allegedly tried to flee but fell after his motorcycle slipped. He, then, opened fire at the police party in an attempt to escape, a senior police officer said.

“In self-defence, police retaliated and after a brief exchange of fire, he was overpowered and apprehended. No police personnel were injured,” the officer said. Police recovered six mobile phones, a motorcycle allegedly used in snatching incidents, a .32 bore sophisticated pistol and a live cartridge from Bhati’s possession.

Four empty cartridges were also recovered from the spot, police said. Based on Bhati’s disclosure, an alleged accomplice Abhishek (20) was also arrested, police said.

Investigators said Bhati is a habitual offender and was previously involved in Arms Act cases at Pul Prahladpur area. He is also suspected in multiple recent phone snatching incidents across southeast Delhi, with police claiming CCTV footage of him in the act.

Three of the recovered mobile phones have been linked to cases registered at Pul Prahladpur, Kalkaji, Amar Colony and Okhla police stations, police said, adding that efforts are underway to connect the remaining phones with other cases.