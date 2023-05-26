Live
YS Avinash Reddy mother's health condition stable, likely to be discharged
Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy's mother Lakshmamma's latest health bulletin has been released by Kurnool Vishwabharti doctors. It was revealed that her health is improving and she will be discharged today (Friday).
However, the doctors announced that they will refer her to another hospital for heart related treatment. With this, there is a possibility of shifting Lakshmamma to Hyderabad for better treatment.
It is known that YS Avinash Reddy's mother suffered a heart attack and was admitted to Kurnool Vishwabharti Multi Specialty Hospital on 19th of this month.
