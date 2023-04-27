YS Avinash Reddy reveals the incidents happened on the day of YS Viveka death

A significant development took place after the cancellation of the bail of Erra Gangireddy in the murder case of former minister Vivekananda Reddy wherein MP YS Avinash Reddy has released a video giving his version regarding this murder.



Stating that he had received the information on the death of YS Vivekananda Reddy through Shiva Prakash Reddy while he was going to Jammalamadugu. He said tha YS Vivekananda Reddy's PA Krishna Reddy informed about the letter which carries driver Prasad as culprit and opined asserted that the letter was hidden. The Kadapa MP said that letter is very important in this whole murder case and clarified that he or police were not informed about the letter. He said that he had told all the information that he knew about the murder.



It is known that the bail of Erra Gangireddy, who is the main accused in the Viveka murder case, has been cancelled. On Thursday, the Telangana High Court heard the petition filed by the CBI seeking cancellation of Gangireddy's bail. After that the judgment was issued. On this occasion, the High Court canceled Erra Gangireddy's bail and ordered him to surrender to the CBI before May 5. The state high court has ordered the CBI to arrest Gangireddy if he does not surrender by May 5.



