YS Avinash Reddy writes another letter to CBI, says will attend inquiry after May 27

Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy responded in writing to the notices given by the CBI to attend the investigation. He wrote another letter to the CBI saying that he could not attend the investigation. Avinash Reddy stated in the letter that the petition filed in the Supreme Court will be heard tomorrow.



He said that due to the illness of his mother Lakshmi (67) he will not be able to attend the trial till 27th of this month and the health problem of his mother is still worrying and currently undergoing treatment in the emergency ward and is suffering from hypertension along with blood pressure.



The letter stated that YS Avinash Reddy's mother is currently undergoing treatment at Viswa Bharati Hospital in Kurnool and will be available to CBI after 27th of this month. Avinash Reddy requested the CBI to consider his appeal sent in the form of a letter.



On the other hand, doctors released a health bulletin on Monday morning regarding the health condition of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy's mother Lakshmamma. Her health condition is said to be critical.