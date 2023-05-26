YS Avinash Reddy's mother shifted to Hyderabad from Kurnool

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy's mother Srilakshmi was shifted to Hyderabad from Vishwabharati hospital in Kurnool after the latter's health condition was improved. It is known that she was treated at Vishwabharati Hospital in Kurnool from 19th of this month due to illness.

The doctors of Vishwabharti Hospital have released a bulletin saying that she is being discharged from the hospital as her condition is stable.

After discharge Srilakshmi was shifted to Gachibowli AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. MP Avinash Reddy took his mother and went to AIG.

On the other hand, the hearing is going on in the Andhra Pradesh High Court over YS Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail petition. The heated arguments are going on the court between lawyers of CBI, YS Avinash and YS Sunitha. It remains to be seen how court would respond after arguments.