YS Jagan announces ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to Srikakulam train accident victims

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed to support the families of those killed in the Srikakulam train accident. The families of the deceased will be given compensation of Rs 2 lakh. The officials provided the CM with the latest details reported by the District Collector regarding the train accident. It is known that as many as five people were killed and one was seriously injured in the train accident. The deceased were identified as two from Assam state on the basis of identity cards while attempts are being made to trace the other three, who are also from another state, officials told the CM.



Meanwhile, was revealed that a man injured in the incident was brought to Srikakulam on the same train and was immediately rushed to RIMS Hospital for treatment. He explained that the local RDO visited the accident site immediately after the incident and took necessary action. The collector himself went to RIMS Hospital to examine the medical treatment the injured man was receiving.

Later, he was shifted to Visakhapatnam for better treatment and the Collector was overseeing the treatment received there. On this occasion, CM Jagan‌ issued orders to support the deceased with a humanitarian perspective. He ordered that Rs. 2 lakh be given to the families of the deceased and that appropriate steps be taken to ensure this assistance immediately.