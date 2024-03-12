  • Menu
YS Jagan announces ex-gratia of Rs. 20 lakh to kin of women committed suicide over online harassment

Tenali woman Geetanjali's tragic suicide has left Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy deeply saddened.

Tenali woman Geetanjali's tragic suicide has left Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy deeply saddened. The Chief Minister expressed his shock over the incident and directed officials to provide necessary support to the grieving family of the deceased. In a gesture of compassion, CM Jagan announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for Geetanjali's family.

In a stern message, CM Jagan vowed that those who tarnish the honor and dignity of women will face strict legal consequences. The family of Geetanjali has alleged that the suicide was a result of inappropriate comments made by social media activists of the opposition regarding a video interview in which Geetanjali spoke positively about the government's schemes benefiting her family.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the impact of online harassment and the importance of creating a safe and respectful environment for all individuals. The government has a responsibility to protect its citizens and ensure that justice is served in cases of abuse and exploitation.

