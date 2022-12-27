YS Jagan announces ex-gratia to deceased in fire accident at Laurus Labs in Parawada Pharma City

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reacted to the fire accident occurred at Laurus Labs in Parawada Pharma City in Anakapalli district. The CM expressed grief over the death of five people in the fire accident and announced the financial assistance of Rs. 25 lakh to the families of the deceased.



Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath revealed that CM Jagan has ordered to provide emergency treatment and better medical services to the injured.



There was a fire accident at Parawada Pharma City Laurus Company leaving four dead on the spot in this accident and another worker was seriously injured in the accident and was taken to KIMS Hospital. However, worker died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The bodies of the four workers were shifted to the KGH mortuary. The families of the deceased are deeply saddened.

The deceased have been identified as Rambabu (Khammam), Rajesh Babu (Guntur), Ramakrishna (Kotapadu), Venkatarao (Chodavaram) and Satish.