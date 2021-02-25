YS Jagan announces Rs. 10 lakh ex-gratia to kin of degree student who was killed brutally

Amaravati: Expressing anguish over the Narasaraopet incident, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh exgratia to family of the deceased student Anusha and assured that stern action will be taken against those responsible.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite the investigation and ensure strict action against the culprit under Disha Act and stated that the government shall stand by the family in these hard times.

It is learnt that Anusha, who was studying degree at the local Krishnaveni Private College in Narasaraopet of Guntur district, was brutally murdered yesterday. Fellow student Vishnuvardhan Reddy killed Anusha and dumped her body in a canal. It is reported that the accused Vishnuvardhan Reddy has been allegedly harassing the victim Anusha in the name of love for some time.

On suspicion that Anusha was having an affair with another man, Vishnuvardhan Reddy took Anusha to a isolated place and strangled her to death. Vishnuvardhan Reddy then dumped the body in a canal near Palapada. After the murder, the accused Vishnuvarthan Reddy surrendered at the Narasaraopet Rural Police Station. Police have registered a case and are investigating.