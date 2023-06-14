Live
- Archery World Cup: 16-year-old Aditi Swami breaks U-18 compound world record
- Telugu Film Producer Arrested in drug peddling case
- Digital Health Cards for children- Gujarat Govts new initiative
- Sreeleela looks cute in ‘Ustaad Bhagath Singh’ poster
- Ship-builders of Mandvi on Gujarat coast fear cyclone fury
- Sensex, Nifty rise on gains in metal, commodity stocks
- Indian women cricket team for blind to participate in IBSA World Games, Birmingham
- 25% of female students enrolling for courses related to Finance and Accounting study revealed
- Governor Tamilisai calls for increased awareness on blood donation
- Uttar Pradesh govt school teachers to be trained in spoken english
Jaganna Suraksha program from June 23
The Chief Minister announced the Jagananna Suraksha program across the state from June 23 to July 23 as a supplement program to the Jaganannaku Chebudam program.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review with district collectors and SPs at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. A review was conducted virtually with the Collectors and SPs of 26 districts on the Jagananaku Chebudam program. Along with Jagananku Chebudam, he reviewed Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam, employment guarantee works, housing, agriculture-irrigation, Jagananna land right & land protection programs.
On this occasion, YS Jagan directed the officials to go to the homes of those whose grievances were rejected and tell him the reasons for the rejections
CM Jagan told the officials that if there are any unexamined grievances should be resolved within 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced the Jagananna Suraksha program across the state from June 23 to July 23 as a supplement program to the Jaganannaku Chebudam program.
As part of it, camps are conducted by mandal officials regarding documentation, certificates, government certificates, qualifications, etc and those who have problems are brought to the secretariats, and all their required certificates and documents are also provided. In Jagananna Suraksha, those who are not found eligible under various schemes will be sanctioned on August 1.