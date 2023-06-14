Jaganna Suraksha program from June 23

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review with district collectors and SPs at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. A review was conducted virtually with the Collectors and SPs of 26 districts on the Jagananaku Chebudam program. Along with Jagananku Chebudam, he reviewed Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam, employment guarantee works, housing, agriculture-irrigation, Jagananna land right & land protection programs.



On this occasion, YS Jagan directed the officials to go to the homes of those whose grievances were rejected and tell him the reasons for the rejections

CM Jagan told the officials that if there are any unexamined grievances should be resolved within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced the Jagananna Suraksha program across the state from June 23 to July 23 as a supplement program to the Jaganannaku Chebudam program.

As part of it, camps are conducted by mandal officials regarding documentation, certificates, government certificates, qualifications, etc and those who have problems are brought to the secretariats, and all their required certificates and documents are also provided. In Jagananna Suraksha, those who are not found eligible under various schemes will be sanctioned on August 1.